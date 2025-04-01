49ers GM Gave Confident Message on Brandon Aiyuk in Wake of Trade Speculation
San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch appeared to clear up any trade speculation surrounding wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk at the NFL's annual league meetings on Monday.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport had previously reported in March that the 49ers were open to trading Aiyuk. Though no deal was necessarily on the horizon, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday that a trade for Aiyuk likely won't happen after Tuesday, April 1, when the 49ers will owe him a $22.85 million bonus if he is still on the roster.
Lynch ensured Monday that he expects Aiyuk to remain a part of the team going forward.
"There's probably spillover from last year when we were going through his contract and a number of teams became interested in Brandon," Lynch said, via ESPN's Nick Wagoner. "People called, you always take calls from folks, but we've always been interested in Brandon being part of the Niners. We made that decision when we signed him. It's good to hear that he's tracking well with his progress. He's working really hard to do so, and I expect fully that Aiyuk will be a part of us moving forward."
Lynch added that the team has "no regret" about signing Aiyuk to a four-year, $120 million extension last offseason.
“There are no regrets,” Lynch said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “We love Brandon Aiyuk as a football player. We did when we drafted him. We’re excited to move forward with him.”
Though Aiyuk unfortunately tore his ACL and MCL shortly after agreeing to that contract, Lynch did say that Aiyuk is "tracking well" in his recovery.
When he was last healthy for a full season in 2023, Aiyuk emerged as the team's clear No. 1 wideout, recording over 1,300 receiving yards and earning second-team All-Pro honors. If Aiyuk can return to that form, he would very likely reduce any trade rumors or noise surrounding his contract.