NFL Insider Explains Why April 1 Serves As a Deadline for 49ers to Trade Brandon Aiyuk
If the San Francisco 49ers are going to trade Brandon Aiyuk, it will have to come in the next few days.
On Sunday, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter discussed Aiyuk's status and pointed to a contract clause that cuts the timeline for a trade significantly. If the 49ers don't deal the 27-year-old receiver by April 1, they will owe him a $22.85 million roster bonus and he'd ultimately spend the 2025 season in San Francisco.
Schefter tweeted the following:
"49ers owe WR Brandon Aiyuk a $22.85 million bonus if he’s on their roster Tuesday, April 1. Once the 49ers pay that bonus, any trade talks for Aiyuk would be off, and he would be expected to spend the 2025 season in San Francisco. So Tuesday looms as Aiyuk’s unofficial trade deadline, and no deal currently is expected by then."
The 49ers signed Aiyuk to a four-year, $120 million contract extension in August, but he tore his ACL and MCL in Week 7 of the 2024 season. He finished the campaign with 25 catches for 374 yards and no touchdowns. That followed a career year in 2023 when he had 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns.
San Francisco's roster has bled players this offseason. The 49ers traded Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders, while key defenders Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga, and Charvarius Ward all left in free agency.
At this point, moving Aiyuk wouldn't be shocking but it doesn't look like a trade is imminent.