49ers' Isaac Guerendo Asks 'Madden' Not to Reduce Speed After Game-Sealing Run

The San Francisco running back made a humorous request to the video game.

Patrick Andres

Isaac Guerendo sealed the 49ers' win over the Seahawks Thursday.
This season, the injury-riddled San Francisco 49ers have been forced to rely on a litany of unlikely heroes.

First there was running back Jordan Mason, who ably filled in for injured superstar Christian McCaffrey the first month of the season. Then, on Thursday, there was Isaac Guerendo.

With 1:39 left in the 49ers' game against the Seattle Seahawks and clinging for a 29–24 lead, Guerendo took off on a 76-yard run. The Wisconsin and Louisville product opted to slide down just short of the goal line, passing up his potential first career NFL touchdown to help the 49ers work clock.

In the wee hours of Friday morning, Guerendo took to social media to offer a humorous plea.

"Don't lower my speed yet (Madden)," Guerendo said, accompanied by cry-laughing emojis. "I had to make a business decision."

That business decision by the fourth-round draft pick in 2024 enabled San Francisco to move into a tie with the Seahawks for first place in the NFC West.

