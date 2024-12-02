49ers Turn to Rookie Starting RB As Christian McCaffrey, Jordan Mason Head to IR
Isaac Guerendo is ready for his close up.
The San Francisco 49ers made some significant roster moves on Monday, sending their top two running backs to injured reserve. Christian McCaffrey is expected to miss six weeks due to a knee injury, and Jordan Mason is also hitting IR due to an ankle injury. That means a rookie running back is set to take over.
Guerendo will start in the backfield moving forward, at least until the team's other backs return. The rookie out of Louisville has logged 42 carries this season and rushed for 246 yards (5.9 yards per carry) and two touchdowns. On Sunday night in a 35-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Louisville product had four rushes for 19 yards and a touchdown.
The 24-year-old Guerendo was a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft. He transferred to Louisville for the 2023 season after spending five years at Wisconsin. During his final year he rushed for 810 yards and 11 touchdowns, while adding 234 yards on 22 receptions. He averaged 6.0 yards per carry during his college career.
Guerendo was not expected to see much time as a rookie, but he's now been thrust into the spotlight. His ascent to the top of the depth chart comes as the 49ers are 5-7 and sitting at the bottom of the NFC West, although they are just two games behind the division-leading Seattle Seahawks.