49ers' Javon Hargrave Likely to Miss Rest of 2024 Season With Triceps Injury
The San Francisco 49ers were dealt another injury blow on Monday, as it was reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter that defensive tackle Javon Hargrave is expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the season.
Hargrave suffered a partial tear of his triceps during the 49ers' 27–24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
Hargrave has featured in all three games for the 49ers this year and recorded one sack and three tackles during the game against the Rams. On the year, he's logged seven tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss.
The 31-year-old is in his second season with the 49ers, having started 16 games in 2023. The injury represents a big loss for a San Francisco team that's already without some of its key players on both sides of the ball.
With Hargrave's season likely over, Jordan Elliott could be called upon to fill his void as the defensive tackle on the right side of the line. Elliott, a former third-round pick in 2020, has featured sparingly in all three games this year. He signed with San Francisco this offseason following four years with the Cleveland Browns.
The 49ers will look to get back on track with a win in Week 4 against the New England Patriots.