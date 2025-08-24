49ers’ Kyle Shanahan Gave Jake Moody a Death Stare After Bad Kick in Preseason Game
49ers kicker Jake Moody had a season to forget in 2024 and will focus on improving his accuracy this year, all while coach Kyle Shanahan shoots him judgmental looks from the sidelines.
Moody fared decently well in Saturday's 49ers-Chargers preseason game, making his lone field goal and going 3-of-4 on extra points attempts. But his past seemed to haunt him during one kickoff when Moody kicked the ball out of bounds and gifted the Chargers' offense a short field at the 40-yard line.
49ers special teams coach Brant Boyer didn't look too pleased after Moody's botched kick, but Shanahan had a much more intense reaction. The broadcast's cameras caught Shanahan giving Moody what felt like a death stare as the third-year kicker trotted off the field:
Peep the flared nostrils.
Moody struggled last year in part due to injuries, as the former third-round pick suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 5 that caused him to miss some time and may have impacted the rest of his season. Following his injury, Moody missed nine field goal attempts and finished with an uninspiring 70.6% conversion rate.
"We’ll see how it goes in the year. I know [Moody's] a talented kicker. I know he’s done some really good things for us, he had a rough last seven games last year, but I think he’s had a real good offseason and a real good preseason also," Shanahan told reporters after the 49ers' 30-23 win on Saturday.
With optimism brewing in San Francisco, we'll see if Moody can avoid Shanahan's wrath this season.