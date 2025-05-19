49ers’ Linebacker Fred Warner Agrees to Lucrative Extension to Stay in San Francisco
Three days after extending quarterback Brock Purdy, the San Francisco 49ers have locked up another franchise cornerstone for the foreseeable future.
The 49ers are signing linebacker Fred Warner to a three-year contract extension worth $63 million with $56 million guaranteed, according to a Monday afternoon report from Adam Schefter of ESPN. The deal makes him the highest-paid linebacker in the NFL.
Warner, 28, has been one of the best NFL defenders of the 2020s. He has made four All-Pro teams and four Pro Bowls since San Francisco drafted him 70th out of BYU in 2018.
In 2024, even as the 49ers' fortunes waned, he remained a force with two interceptions and 131 total tackles. He has recorded between 130 and 137 total tackles in each of the last four seasons.
This is, as Schefter noted, the second time San Francisco has made Warner the highest-paid linebacker in football, following a 2021 extension. The 49ers are scheduled to open their season on Sept. 7 against the Seattle Seahawks.