49ers Lineman Somehow Got Away With Dirty Move on Patrick Mahomes
The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are currently battling each other for the first time since the Super Bowl last February where Patrick Mahomes and Co. won an overtime thriller in Las Vegas.
Mahomes has struggled so far on Sunday, throwing two interceptions and zero touchdowns through the first two and a half quarters. The Chiefs, however, have a 14–12 lead midway through the third quarter.
Things haven't been easy for Mahomes against a physical 49ers' defense but it sure looked like he should have gotten some help from the refs at the end of one play in third quarter. 49ers defensive tackle Maliek Collins hit Mahomes in the throat right in front of a ref but no flag was thrown.
Check this out:
Fans complain all the time about the Chiefs getting calls from refs in key moments but that clearly should have been a 15-yard penalty on Collins.