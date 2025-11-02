SI

49ers’ Mac Jones Seen Bleeding Profusely After Taking Shot to Face From Giants Defender

Liam McKeone

Mac Jones had quite the nosebleed going after getting hit in the face by a Giants defender.
Mac Jones has been playing quite well in relief of Brock Purdy for the 49ers and on Sunday traveled across the country to New York to take on the Giants. He stayed in a groove in the first half of the game—but was left with quite a nosebleed after taking a shot to the face.

Jones completed all 14 of his passes in the first half and got San Francisco out to a 14-7 lead. Late in second quarter the Niners had the ball again and were trying to extend the lead. Jones dropped back to pass but got sacked by New York’s Rakeem Nunez-Roches. When Jones popped back up the CBS cameras revealed he was bleeding profusely; replay showed the quarterback took an inadvertent shot to the face while attempting to navigate the pocket before getting taken down.

Not the prettiest sight. But Jones didn’t take a play off. He dropped back to pass again on the next play and found Christian McCaffrey for just enough yards to get into field goal position.

Another great moment for Jones this season. The former Patriots starter has been a revelation in Kyle Shanahan’s offensive system and has exceeded expectations stepping in for Purdy, who has been battling injuries all season long. Through the first half of Sunday’s Week 9 contest Jones has 1,597 yards and eight touchdowns to five interceptions on the year. San Francisco has gone 4-2 with him under center.

Now he’s fighting through a bloody nose to boot. What a year for Jones. The Niners entered the locker room with a 17-7 lead over the Giants at Metlife Stadium.

