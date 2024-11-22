49ers Name Starting QB in Place of Injured Brock Purdy vs. Packers
The San Francisco 49ers will be without quarterback Brock Purdy and star pass rusher Nick Bosa on Sunday for their Week 12 matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told the media Friday that Purdy will miss his first game of the season due to a shoulder injury that flared up during San Francisco's 20–17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks last week.
Brandon Allen will start at quarterback in Purdy's place for San Francisco on Sunday. Josh Dobbs will serve as the backup.
"I don't want to say there's a long-term concern," Shanahan said of Purdy's shoulder. "We got the MRI on Monday. We thought he just needed some rest and really weren't concerned about not being good this week. But when he started [practicing] on Thursday, it surprised him and surprised us how it felt.
"So we had to shut him down."
Purdy was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, and he wasn't seen in uniform on the practice field Friday. Bosa did not practice all week and will miss the Week 12 tilt with hip and oblique issues.
The 32-year-old Allen has nine career starts and owns a 2–7 record and 78.0 passer rating.