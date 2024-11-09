NFL Fines 49ers' Nick Bosa for Wearing 'Make America Great Again' Hat After Week 8 Win
Nick Bosa has received a fine for wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat after the San Francisco 49ers' 30–24 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 27.
The NFL is fining Bosa $11,255 for his action, according to a Saturday afternoon report from Josh Dubow of the AP.
Bosa said after Tuesday's presidential election—in which former President Donald Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris using "Make America Great Again" as his slogan—that any potential fine was "well worth it."
“Clearly, the nation spoke, and we got what we got,” he added.
Bosa donned the hat during a postgame interview conducted by NBC; league rules prohibit using such forums to convey "personal messages either in writing or illustration, unless such message has been approved in advance by the league office."
The 49ers are scheduled to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon in their first game since the election.