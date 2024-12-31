49ers Owner Makes Direct Statement on Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch's Future With Team
Amid a difficult season marred by injuries, the San Francisco 49ers will stick with their head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch next year according to the team's owner, Jed York.
York spoke with Tim Kawakami of The San Francisco Standard about the organization's future before the Niners' 40-34 loss to the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football. Although San Francisco slipped to 6-10 on the season later that night, York was direct on his confidence in both Shanahan and Lynch to right the ship next year.
"They're not going anywhere," York told Kawakami when asked if Shanahan and Lynch would be back in their roles in 2025.
Kawakami confirmed with York whether he could put the owner's certain words in print.
"You can write that, for sure," York responded. "They're not going anywhere."
Kawakami provided further context to York's strong declaration based on their pregame conversations.
"Over the next several minutes, York generally elaborated that while nobody in the organization is happy with the results this season, and not every decision worked out, he’s not tossing out everything as a knee-jerk reaction," Kawakami wrote. "He noted that the injuries to Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk, Javon Hargrave, and several others were devastating and that the team just couldn’t turn things around after some early losses. But York said Shanahan and Lynch have remained steady throughout this process and continue to be the best leaders for the team going into 2025.
"York said the 49ers still have a quality roster and believe they’re set up to be right back in contention next season."
Although the 49ers won't make the playoffs after a Super Bowl appearance last season, York isn't ready to make any drastic changes based on how this year played out. San Francisco will wrap up their season against the Arizona Cardinals (7-9) on Jan. 5.