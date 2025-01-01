49ers to Make Quarterback Change for Season Finale With Brock Purdy Injured
With quarterback Brock Purdy nursing an injury, the San Francisco 49ers are making a change at the position.
The 49ers will start quarterback Joshua Dobbs in their season finale against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Kyle Shanahan announced Wednesday.
Dobbs, 29, has attempted just four passes this season—completing three for 35 yards. He started 12 games in 2023 between the Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings, throwing 13 touchdowns against 10 interceptions.
Purdy sustained what San Francisco called a right elbow contusion with nerve inflammation during the 49ers' 40–34 loss to the Detroit Lions Monday. Dobbs relieved Purdy during that game, which saw San Francisco's regular starter throw for 377 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.
The injury-ravaged 49ers have struggled mightily in 2024 to follow up their NFC title-winning season a year ago. With one more loss, San Francisco would post its worst record since going 4–12 in 2018.
The first matchup between the two teams this season went to Arizona, which topped the 49ers 24–23 on Oct. 6.