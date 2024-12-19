49ers Will Be Without Another Running Back vs. Dolphins
The San Francisco 49ers' running back corps is expected to lose a fourth player for this weekend's matchup vs. the Miami Dolphins as Isaac Guerendo is dealing with a hamstring injury, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.
The 49ers have had unfortunate luck regarding injuries this season. San Francisco has already lost Christian McCaffrey for the rest of the season with a PCL injury after he missed the first eight games with Achilles tendinitis. Jordan Mason will also miss the rest of the year with a high ankle sprain he suffered on Dec. 1. Elijah Mitchell has also missed the entire 2024 season with a hamstring injury.
San Francisco will look to Patrick Taylor Jr. to carry the team's running game on Sunday in Miami. He's carried the ball 14 times for 50 yards and one touchdown so far this season. Israel Abanikanda will also step up on Sunday to make his 2024 season debut.
Sunday's game holds a lot of weight for the 49ers' playoff chances. The 6–8 team essentially needs to win their remaining three games to clinch a spot in the postseason.