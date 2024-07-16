49ers Teammate Reacts to News of Brandon Aiyuk Trade Request During Live Interview
San Francisco 49ers defensive back Deommodore Lenoir was about to make an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show on Tuesday when significant breaking news about one of his teammates emerged.
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported around 1 p.m. ET that All-Pro receiver Brandon Aiyuk has requested a trade from the 49ers due to stalled contract extension talks. About 30 seconds later, Lenoir was live on the air.
"Oh no, this can't be true," Lenoir said.
Lenoir and Aiyuk have been teammates since the defensive back was selected by San Francisco in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL draft. The two squared off several times in college as well, with Lenoir starting for Oregon and Aiyuk at Arizona State in the Pac-12.
Aiyuk has been the 49ers' leading receiver the past two seasons. He caught 75 passes for 1,342 receiving yards with seven touchdowns in 16 games last year.
"He's extremely important to our offense," Lenoir said. "The stuff he can do, the amount of targets he had and the production is second to none. Hearing that news [of the trade request] is kind of crazy."
The 49ers have been through similar situations in recent years. In 2022, star receiver Deebo Samuel requested a trade in April before agreeing to a contract extension in July. Last year, star pass rusher Nick Bosa held out of training camp until signing a record $170 million extension in September.
As for Lenoir's message for Aiyuk?
"We love you, bro," Lenoir said. "We got to get it right. Hopefully, nothing serious happens. Just stay ready and lets' go win that [Super] Bowl."