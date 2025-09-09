49ers Waive Struggling Kicker After Disappointing Week 1 Performance
The San Francisco 49ers are making a change at kicker after Jake Moody struggled in the team's Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reports the Niners are waiving Jake Moody, who missed a 27-yard field goal attempt and had another blocked in a frustrating 17-13 road defeat.
Moody, a former third round pick, made 21 of his 25 attempts during his rookie 2023 campaign, but followed that up with a 24 for 34 effort last season.
On Sunday, Fox's Pam Oliver reported that she saw two thrown helmets and a lot of ticked-off players after another inaccurate kick from Moody.
It will be interesting to see what the Niners do to fill Moody's shoes, and if the Michigan product, highly regarded after winning the Lou Groza award (one given to the top college football placekicker each year), will catch on somewhere else.