49ers WR Deebo Samuel to Miss Time After Suffering Calf Injury
The San Francisco 49ers' offense will be down another key weapon after Kyle Shanahan told reporters Monday that Deebo Samuel was set for a stint on the sideline, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
The star wide receiver reportedly sustained a calf injury during the Niners' Week 2 loss against the Minnesota Vikings, and Shanahan indicated that he'd be forced to miss at least a few weeks as a result.
The loss of Samuel comes with superstar running back Christian McCaffrey on IR, meaning the offense will be without two of its biggest playmakers for the time being.
Samuel caught eight passes for 110 yards during Sunday's loss. He has been quarterback Brock Purdy's most targeted receiver in each game this season, so his absence will certainly be felt. With both Samuel and McCaffrey sidelined, Purdy will need to lean more heavily on the recently extended Brandon Aiyuk, as well as veteran tight end George Kittle.
San Francisco will be on the road against the injury-riddled Los Angeles Rams in Week 3, a matchup during which both teams figure to be without some key offensive talent. For the Rams, they'll be without several members of the offensive line, as well as star pass-catching duo Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua.