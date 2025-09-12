5 NFL Teams That Are Already Desperate for a Bounce Back Win in Week 2
We're one week into the 2025 NFL season and—if you're a math whiz—it's easy to figure out that half of the league is currently undefeated, while the other is trying to trudge along through a winless campaign.
All jokes aside, every week counts in this league and if you don't stop the bleeding early, the year can easily get away from you. Sure, we've seen some teams (a.k.a., the Brady-era Patriots) start slow before inevitably hitting their stride on the way to Super Bowl championships. But others (the 2024 Bengals) stumble out of the gate and never recover, despite all the talent you could ask for on their roster.
As it stands, 16 teams are staring down the possibility of an 0-2 start this weekend if they can’t find the win column. Here are five that desperately need a victory—and might not bounce back if they don’t.
Miami Dolphins
Week 1 result: 33-8 loss at Indianapolis Colts
Week 2 opponent: Home vs. New England Patriots (0-1)
The Dolphins, who suffered a 25-point defeat at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts, were the league's biggest losers this past weekend. A team that's known for its track meet-style of football was only able to muster up eight garbage time points despite playing in a dome, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa turned the ball over three times while throwing for just 114 yards.
Head coach Mike McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier are firmly on the hot seat just one week into the 2025 campaign. They'll look to right their wrongs on Sunday afternoon as they host the also 0-1 New England Patriots from Hard Rock Stadium.
Detroit Lions
Week 1 result: 27-13 loss at Green Bay Packers
Week 2 opponent: Home vs. Chicago Bears (0-1)
The Lions looked completely lost this past Sunday without former coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn. The offense, now led by John Morton, scored just 13 points while the defense, called by Kelvin Sheppard, let up 27 points and was unable to generate any pressure on quarterback Jordan Love—despite having what many expected to be one of the league's best pass rushes.
Detroit has Super Bowl aspirations thanks not only to winning 15 games a season ago, but also because of the culture Dan Campbell has built since taking over in 2021. A win at home against the Chicago Bears this weekend is all but required if they want to stay on track in a daunting NFC North division.
Houston Texans
Week 1 result: 14-9 loss at Los Angeles Rams
Week 2 opponent: Home vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0)
The Texans have won two straight AFC South titles and advanced to the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs in each of their first two seasons under head coach DeMeco Ryans. Paired with quarterback C.J. Stroud, Ryans' Houston squad is considered by many to be an up-and-comer in a loaded AFC conference.
Despite this, however, the Texans scored just nine points in a tight loss to the Los Angeles Rams last weekend and now welcome the 1-0 Tampa Bay Buccaneers to NRG Stadium this Sunday. Falling into an 0-2 hole, albeit in a weak division, can be hard to crawl out of.
Baltimore Ravens
Week 1 result: 41-40 loss at Buffalo Bills
Week 2 opponent: Home vs. Cleveland Browns (0-1)
In what was among the games of the week to kickoff the 2025 season, the Ravens blew a 15-point lead to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football to begin the year 0-1. While their offense—led by outstanding performances from Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry—remained flying high, the defense couldn't stop a nose bleed to finish this one out.
They'll now welcome the Browns to M&T Bank Stadium this Sunday for what should be a relative cakewalk. If that's not the case, however, it may be time to hit the panic button in Baltimore.
Kansas City Chiefs
Week 1 result: 27-21 loss at Los Angeles Chargers
Week 2 opponent: Home vs. Philadelphia Eagles (1-0)
The Chiefs?! Yes, the Chiefs.
While Kansas City is undoubtedly the cream of the crop in today's NFL, an 0-2 start is far from the standard for an Andy Reid-coached team—especially one that went 15-2 just a season ago.
Getting back to .500 will be no easy ask this weekend as the Chiefs welcome the defending champion Eagles to Arrowhead for a Super Bowl LIX rematch. Sure, if any team can come back from two straight defeats, it's the Chiefs. But they're far better off just getting the dub and not having to worry about it.