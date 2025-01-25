Lions Replace Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn With In-House Candidate
After losing both of their coordinators to head coaching jobs last week, the Detroit Lions have begun the process of re-filling out their staff.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garofolo, the team is promoting LBs coach Kelvin Sheppard to defensive coordinator. He'll take over for new New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn.
Sheppard is just 37 years old and has only been coaching since 2021. He's served as the team's linebackers coach since 2022, and now takes on the entirety of Detroit's defense.
Prior to coaching, Sheppard spent eight seasons as an NFL player. He was a third-round pick out of LSU in 2011 and spent stints with the Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, and the Lions in '18. Sheppard was LSU's director of player development in 2020.
With Glenn taking the Jets job last week, Sheppard takes over a Lions defense that allowed just 21.5 points per game in 2024-25, good for 12th in the NFL. The unit also returns plenty of players who were lost to injury last season—none more valuable than defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.
Detroit's quest for a new offensive coordinator continues after Ben Johnson accepted the Chicago Bears' head coaching job on Monday.