A.J. Brown's Super Bowl Touchdown Celebration Was Inspired by Jameis Winston
During Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday, Feb. 3, Fox Sports Super Bowl correspondent Jameis Winston suggested Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown try a particular celebration should he have a touchdown during the big game.
What he suggested was a version of the "Cha Cha Slide," though he added a slight Jameis touch: After you slide to the right, slide to the left, criss cross, Brown should "eat a W."
Brown smiled and laughed, but of course, there's no way to guarantee he would actually be able to follow Winston's advice when the time came. He had no idea if he'll have a touchdown.
When Brown caught a pass from quarterback Jalen Hurts and ran it in for a score, his celebration was clearly a la Winston. And Winston, for one, couldn't believe it.
In an edit shared on social media, Fox Sports clipped together Winston and Brown's initial conversation at Opening Night with Brown 's celebration and Winston's resulting realization while watching the game. It's a great moment.
"OH MY GOD, HE DID IT?" Winston says. "I TOLD HIM!" He then daps up comedian Bert Kreischer, who is standing with him in the stands.
"This is epic," Winston continues. "I've just been on the jumbotron, and I technically celebrated in the Eagles' end zone! Let's go!"
Take a look at that:
Another classic moment for Winston, who is quickly becoming one of the NFL's best personalities.