Jameis Winston Had Funny Spiritual Line About Throwing Two Pick-Sixes vs. Broncos
Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston is very spiritual.
And after Monday's game, which saw Jameis Winston throw for 497 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions, including two returned by Denver for scores, the Browns quarterback won't be praying to the Lord to deliver him from evil.
Winston, as he told reporters after the game in response to a question about his frustrating night, will be praying for something far more specific.
"Yeah I am a better player [than his performance]," Winston said. "It's an opportunity to continue to glorify the Lord even through the toughest circumstances. I know I'm better than this."
"I'm just praying to the Lord to deliver me from pick-sixes."
Too good.
Winston's Jekyll-and-Hyde style of play has produced 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions in five starts for Cleveland this year. And while he has a ways to go to equal his NFL record-setting seven pick sixes from the 2019 season, Winston, it seems, is pulling out all of the stops to avoid the negative play in the future.