SI

Jameis Winston Had Funny Spiritual Line About Throwing Two Pick-Sixes vs. Broncos

This is one of the funniest quotes you'll ever hear.

Tim Capurso

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston speaks to the media following the game vs. the Denver Broncos on December 2, 2024.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston speaks to the media following the game vs. the Denver Broncos on December 2, 2024. / Screengrab Twitter @NFLonCBS
In this story:

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston is very spiritual.

And after Monday's game, which saw Jameis Winston throw for 497 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions, including two returned by Denver for scores, the Browns quarterback won't be praying to the Lord to deliver him from evil.

Winston, as he told reporters after the game in response to a question about his frustrating night, will be praying for something far more specific.

"Yeah I am a better player [than his performance]," Winston said. "It's an opportunity to continue to glorify the Lord even through the toughest circumstances. I know I'm better than this."

"I'm just praying to the Lord to deliver me from pick-sixes."

Too good.

Winston's Jekyll-and-Hyde style of play has produced 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions in five starts for Cleveland this year. And while he has a ways to go to equal his NFL record-setting seven pick sixes from the 2019 season, Winston, it seems, is pulling out all of the stops to avoid the negative play in the future.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/NFL