Former 49ers Guard Aaron Banks Agrees to Massive Deal With Packers
One of the top available interior offensive linemen looks to be off the board on the first day of NFL free agency.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, 49ers guard Aaron Banks has agreed to terms on a contract with the Green Bay Packers.
It's a four-year, $77 million deal, he adds.
A Notre Dame alumni, Banks was drafted by San Francisco with the 48th overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft. The 27-year-old has started 38 of the 48 games he's played since entering the league and in 2024, allowed just one sack on 775 snaps according to PFF.
He now heads to Green Bay to help protect quarterback Jordan Love and the Packers, who are coming off of an 11-6 season and a Wild Card playoff game loss to the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles.