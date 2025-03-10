SI

Former 49ers Guard Aaron Banks Agrees to Massive Deal With Packers

Banks was drafted by San Francisco in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft.

Mike Kadlick

Banks is heading to Green Bay to help protect Jordan Love.
Banks is heading to Green Bay to help protect Jordan Love. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

One of the top available interior offensive linemen looks to be off the board on the first day of NFL free agency.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, 49ers guard Aaron Banks has agreed to terms on a contract with the Green Bay Packers.

It's a four-year, $77 million deal, he adds.

A Notre Dame alumni, Banks was drafted by San Francisco with the 48th overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft. The 27-year-old has started 38 of the 48 games he's played since entering the league and in 2024, allowed just one sack on 775 snaps according to PFF.

He now heads to Green Bay to help protect quarterback Jordan Love and the Packers, who are coming off of an 11-6 season and a Wild Card playoff game loss to the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NFL