Aaron Donald Was Absolutely Beaming Celebrating Rams’ Playoff Win vs. Vikings
It’s only fitting that the Los Angeles Rams put on a defensive masterclass in their playoff win against the Minnesota Vikings with former No. 99 Aaron Donald in the house.
During Sunday’s 27-9 wild-card victory, the Rams recorded a whopping 43 pressures, 12 quarterback hits, nine sacks, one interception and one scoop-and-score to send Los Angeles to the divisional round for the first time since their 2021 Super Bowl-winning campaign.
Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold had an extremely painful night to remember, but up in a VIP suite at State Farm Stadium, one joyous Rams fan had a night to never forget.
Donald, who retired in March 2024 after 10 seasons in the league, shared a video on Instagram of himself and former college teammate James Conner reacting to the Rams’ upset on Sunday.
Donald was positively glowing after seeing his team win and couldn’t help rubbing it in Conner’s face. The Arizona Cardinals running back looked begrudgingly happy for him.
“Rams win. I’m calling it with a minute and 53 seconds left,” Donald said before turning the camera onto Conner. “Who won tonight?”
“Whose house? Rams’ house!” Donald happily shouted for all to hear. “Listen, what a day. What a day. I’m proud of them boys.”
What a day for Rams faithful indeed.
The NFC underdogs will go on the road to take on the Philadelphia Eagles next in the divisional round on Sunday.