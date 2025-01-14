SI:AM | Sam Darnold Turned Into a Pumpkin

SI

His career year ended on a sour note and surely cost him some money.

Dan Gartland

Darnold finished his superb season with consecutive poor performances.
Darnold finished his superb season with consecutive poor performances. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
He just cost himself a lot of money

If that was the end of Sam Darnold’s tenure with the Minnesota Vikings, he went out with a thud.

The Vikings were eliminated from the playoffs on Monday night with a 27–9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, bringing a surprisingly successful season to a disappointing end.

Darnold struggled for the second game in a row, completing 25 of 40 pass attempts for 245 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Worst of all, he was sacked nine times, tying the record for sacks taken in a playoff game. One of those sacks was a strip sack, with the Rams’ Jared Verse returning the fumble 57 yards for a touchdown.

“Clearly just didn’t play good enough the last couple weeks,” Darnold said. “Just, like I said, left too many throws out there that I would usually make and gotta take better care of the football, today especially.”

Darnold had been the unexpected engine of Minnesota’s offensive success this season, stepping into the starting role after rookie first-round pick J.J. McCarthy went down with  a season-ending knee injury in training camp. Darnold’s career had stagnated after stints as the backup with the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers. He appeared destined to bounce around the league as a backup for the rest of his career until he exceeded all expectations this season and led the Vikings to a 14–3 record.

Because he’s on a one-year deal and the Vikings already have their quarterback of the future in McCarthy, Darnold always seemed certain to hit the free agent market after just one year in Minnesota. Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell sure sounded like he wasn’t expecting Darnold back when he spoke about his quarterback on Monday night. Based on his play in the first 16 games of the season, Darnold was in line to earn a healthy payday this offseason But in the final two games, Darnold looked more like the player who the New York Jets gave up on three years after taking him with the No. 3 pick in the draft.

The Vikings could have earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC and a first-round bye if they beat the Detroit Lions on the final day of the regular season, but Darnold had perhaps his worst game of the season (166 passing yards on 18-of-41 passing with no touchdowns) in a 31–9 blowout loss. That, combined with the egg he laid in his first career playoff start, could prove costly for Darnold.

A quarterback-needy team like the New York Giants or Las Vegas Raiders might have been willing to pay handsomely for the version of Darnold we saw in the first 17 weeks of the season. It isn’t often that a 27-year-old Pro Bowl quarterback hits the open market after leading a team to a 14–2 start. While Darnold will still be the best quarterback on the free-agent market, his lousy end to the season will make teams pause before opening their checkbooks.

Darnold was the worst version of himself on Monday night, showing the troublesome combination of indecisiveness and poor decisionmaking that plagued him at previous stops. The interception came when he telegraphed a pass to a blanketed receiver, and it wasn’t the only pass he forced into coverage. The offensive line certainly deserves part of the blame any time a quarterback gets taken down nine times, but Darnold is responsible for his fair share of those sacks. On multiple occasions he simply held onto the ball for far too long.

Darnold had a great season for Minnesota—potentially a career-saving season. Taken as a whole, his performance should be good enough to earn him a starting job in 2025. Unfortunately for him, though, his last two games were a reminder that he still has plenty of flaws.

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn calls plays vs. Colts.
Lions DC Aaron Glenn (left) is among the candidates expected to be in the running for the Cowboys' open head coaching gig. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The top five…

… things I saw last night:

5. Matthew Stafford’s perfect back-shoulder throw to Cooper Kupp.
4. Devin Vassell’s big dunk right on Anthony Davis’s head.
3. Jared Verse’s fumble return for a touchdown.
2. Sam Reinhart slicing through three defenders for a short-handed goal.
1. Back-to-back threes by Malik Beasley to seal the Pistons’ win over the Knicks at the Garden.

