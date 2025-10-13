Aaron Glenn Explains Why Jets Are Sticking With Justin Fields After Terrible Game
The Jets had an anemic showing on Sunday against the Broncos in London, picking up their sixth consecutive loss to start the season. To this point the Justin Fields experience has been very rocky and Aaron Glenn is still searching for his win as head coach.
Sunday marked a real low as Fields completed only 9 of his 17 pass attempts for a grand total of 45 yards. New York's points came on three field goals and a safety and it was a downright unpleasant visual experience.
Asked point-blank at the losing podium if Fields would remain the starter for Week 7, Glenn was dismissive, turning the question around on the reporter.
Given a night to sleep on it, Glenn offered a more thorough response to the issue on Monday.
"When you look at what Justin did the games that he had played, I didn't think he looked bad at all," Glenn said. "I actually think he did some pretty good things in those four games. In this fifth game, he took a step back and I'm with you guys 100 percent."
Glenn went on to say Fields himself knows he needs to play better and explained why he was going to stick with the process.
"I don't think you just bench a player after having one true bad game."
New York has the Panthers, Bengals and Browns in its next three games. Seems like a golden opportunity for Fields to get on the right track. If things are looking the same after that stretch, it might be time for a new conversation.