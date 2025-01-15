Aaron Glenn Explains Why He Turned Down Patriots Head Coach Interview Request
Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is among the top candidates in this year's NFL head coaching cycle. The 52-year-old has interviewed with the New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Jacksonville Jaguars over the last week.
One team he didn't interview with, however, is the Patriots. Before hiring Mike Vrabel, New England requested to interview Glenn for their position—but he declined. He was asked why during his media availability on Wednesday:
"I've never felt anything against that organization," Glenn explained. "It just wasn't the best situation for me."
For further context, the Patriots put in a late request for Glenn—several days after submitting one to interview his co-worker in Ben Johnson. New England took some heat for its handling of the NFL's Rooney Rule during their quest for Vrabel, and some have speculated their interest in Glenn—a minority candidate—was more of a PR move rather than genuine.
Nonetheless, Glenn will in all likelihood land a job during this cycle, while his Lions welcome the Washington Commanders to Detroit for a divisional-round matchup on Saturday. Kickoff from Ford Field is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. EST.