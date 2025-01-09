SI

Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn Turns Down Interview Request With Patriots

Glenn is one of the most sought after head coaching candidates this cycle, but he will not be the next head coach in New England.

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn turned down an interview request with the Patriots.
Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn turned down an interview request with the Patriots. / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, one of the league's top defensive play callers and one of the most sought after candidates for open head coaching jobs this cycle, has turned down an interview request from the New England Patriots, according to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Glenn, who has five interviews for head coaching jobs beginning on Thursday with the New York Jets, declined New England's interest with Mike Vrabel as the leading candidate to be the next Patriots coach.

Vrabel reportedly interviewed with the Patriots on Thursday, while the team will interview Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Friday. Pep Hamilton and Byron Leftwich previously interviewed for the job.

Glenn likely did not feel very good about his chances of landing the job in New England, so instead will turn his focus to the Jets interview on Thursday, followed by the New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders on Friday and the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears on Saturday.

The Lions defense, led by Glenn, has surrendered just 20.1 points per game this season, which is seventh-best in the NFL. The team's complementary football led to a 15-2 record and a first-round bye in the playoffs.

