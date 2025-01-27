Aaron Glenn Had Fired-Up, NSFW Message for New York Jets in First Presser as Coach
Former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn had his first press conference as the head coach of the New York Jets on Monday and vibes were high.
Glenn looked right at home at the podium, where he delivered some succinct and passionate remarks about the start of his tenure. Most of those were thank yous to those with whom he had worked and lived to get to this point, but he also directed a particularly excited message toward the Jets roster.
"To any players that are here now, put your seatbelts on and get ready for the ride," Glenn said. "Put your seatbelt on and get ready for the ride. Listen, there are going to be some challenges. But with challenges [comes] opportunity. Here's what I do know: We're the freakin' New York Jets. We're built for this sh--."
Watch that moment below:
Glenn then went on to explain how much he wanted this gig and how happy he is to have it.
"Listen, I want this job. I interviewed for a number of them, but I wanted this job," he said. "When I was going to my second interview, I wanted to make sure this was going to be my ... first of the second interviews. 'Cause I didn't want to leave the building without shaking [team owner Woody Johnson's] hand and make sure we had a contract. So I'm just telling you now, everything else was really out of it. It was all about the Jets. It's been that way from the beginning."
The Jets will need this enthusiasm to revitalize their ailing team, who blew multiple fourth-quarter leads this season for a disappointing 5–12 record. But if anyone can turn it around, it will (hopefully) be Glenn, who played for the team from 1994-2001 and just served as an integral part of another revitalization over in Detroit.
He sounds up for the job. And in New York, that's honestly half the battle.