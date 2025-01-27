New Jets Head Coach Aaron Glenn Offered Vague Answer on Future of Aaron Rodgers
On Monday, the New York Jets introduced Aaron Glenn as the new head coach of the franchise going forward. In what seemed to be a tone-setting move, Glenn opened his first presser as head man by addressing a few of the most obvious questions he expected to hear from reporters that day. The first, and most pressing, was about the future of Aaron Rodgers.
Glenn approached the topic strongly but ultimately kept it non-committal. He revealed to reporters that he had spoken with Rodgers, but wouldn't rush to make a decision; he merely promised the Jets would find the "right answer" when it comes to the future Hall of Fame quarterback.
Glenn later took questions from assembled media to answer specifics. He said any decision made about Rodgers would be a football decision only, and made it clear he doesn't view the decision as being about Rodgers at all. Rather, Glenn's judgement will be made in the interest of putting the best roster out there for the Jets.
Far from the definitive clarification some Jets fans, or even Rodgers himself, may have been hoping for. But Glenn is making it abundantly clear that nobody is going to rush the process and the evaluation will be wholesale, not just about what Rodgers brings to the table on and off the field.
A pretty big call to make for Glenn early on in his head coaching career. It's one that will define his first year as a head coach, for better or for worse.