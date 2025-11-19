Aaron Glenn Had Blunt Explanation for Starting Tyrod Taylor Over Justin Fields
Jets coach Aaron Glenn clearly knows what the people want to hear ... and he's not giving it to them.
Speaking in his press conference on Wednesday, Glenn confirmed what was initially reported on Monday—that New York will be starting backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor over Justin Fields in Week 12.
Then asked why he made that decision, Glenn almost smugly (and understandably so) offered a blunt explanation in response: “Because I wanted to,” he said, a hilariously simple answer with the same frustrating energy as the parent-loved, “Because I said so.”
Check that out:
To be fair, Glenn did eventually elaborate a bit further on his rationale behind the choice, at which point he made clear it was just the right moment to make the swap.
“I felt like it was the time to do it,” the coach said. “Had a good conversation with both of those guys. Listen, these situations are not always easy. But as a head coach, you have to do what's best for the team.”
As for informing Fields, “he understood my decision,” Glenn said of the QB. “Obviously, he's not happy with the decision and I don't expect him to be. But he understands.”
“I just feel like we have to do something to get this team going offensively in the passing game and I just feel like it was time to make that decision.”
Fields’s poor performance has been a big topic of conversation this season, and not only because team owner Woody Johnson fanned the flames of criticism with some public remarks of his own.
So far, the young quarterback has thrown for 1,259 yards (though he did miss a game in Week 3), seven touchdowns and one interception. Per ESPN, he ranks 30th out of 33 in QBR (38.2), ahead of just Geno Smith (32.6), Dillon Gabriel (30.9) and Cam Ward (28.1). The Jets also currently rank last in the league in passing yards per game at 139.9; indeed, in three of Fields’s nine games this season, he has thrown for less than 50 yards.
Although New York is no longer winless, the team is simply not out of the woods yet. And at this point, it would almost be malpractice not to let Taylor try out the starting role. We’ll see if the momentum can shift in their favor this weekend, when they’ll face the Ravens.