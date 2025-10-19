Aaron Glenn Explains Why He Benched Justin Fields in Panthers Loss
The Jets lost to the Panthers on Sunday to fall to 0-7 on the year and remain the only winless team in the NFL. In the process, New York coach Aaron Glenn finally hit his breaking point with starting quarterback Justin Fields.
Glenn has defended Fields throughout the Jets' poor start to the season and reiterated that he believed in the journeyman QB, even after an awful Week 6 loss in which Fields recorded only 45 yards. The rookie head coach even got snippy afterwards at the suggestion he might bench Fields for his struggles.
One week later, with the Jets mustering only three points at home against the Panthers, Glenn apparently changed his mind. He benched Fields starting in the third quarter and turned to Tyrod Taylor instead. The longtime NFL veteran didn't have much to give, however, throwing two picks in what ended up a 13-6 loss to Carolina.
Afterwards Glenn was pressed on why he thought it was the right time to bench Fields. He said he wanted to try to create a spark.
"I understand the nature of the quarterback change," Glenn said. "We needed a spark. At that time I felt it was the right time to do it. Obviously it's a tough situation for both those guys, but it was my call. It was my call and I felt it was the right time to do it."
It was not a particularly revealing answer, nor did it create the spark Glenn was hoping for. The offense was still scattered and toothless with Taylor under center. The Jets' 30-point outing in Week 1 couldn't possibly feel further away.
Jets' starting QB for Week 8
Perhaps more notably than his explanation, Glenn also nipped further questions in the bud with his above answer and addressed who will start in Week 8 against the Bengals. It was a brief quote that did not clear anything up about the questions under center.
"When it goes into next week, I'm not ready to sit here and say what's going to happen next week with our quarterbacks. But I will say this: there's something I have to look at."
Other than Fields and Taylor, the only QB remaining on the roster is rookie Brady Cook, who is on the practice squad.
Justin Fields reacts to Jets benching
Fields is on his third NFL team and it is not his first experience with getting benched. So it probably shouldn't come as any surprise that he was a consummate pro in his postgame interviews about the situation. Fields acknowledged he was surprised by Glenn's decision but understands why it was made.
"A little bit," Fields said when asked if he was surprised he got benched. "But at the same time I can't be mad at the decision. I understand why. It's just life. It's football. I've learned not to take anything personal. Coach AG, I think he wanted to see if there was a spark."
He then spoke about how his faith helps drive him through more difficult times.
Later in his press conference Fields weighed in on whether he felt the benching was warranted.
"Warranted? Eh. We all have our different opinions," Fields said. "I think I threw 11, 12 passes in teh first half. I had like 40-something, 50-something yards. So... Like I said, it's not my decision. I'm here to be the best teammate I can be. I'm here to be the best person I can be. Like I said, it's not up to me. I wish things went a little different, not only for me but for this team."
Publicly, Fields is handling the demotion with grace, if anything. A difficult spot to be in but his answers are as diplomatic as can be.
What happens next week is to be determined.