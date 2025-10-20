Aaron Glenn Seeking Outside Help to Solve Jets’ Dire QB Situation During 0-7 Start
The New York suffered their seventh consecutive loss to start the season on Sunday, managing only six points against the visiting Panthers. Starting quarterback Justin Fields was once again extremely shaky and unproductive as he completed 6 of his 12 pass attempts for 46 yards. Eventually, first-year head coach Aaron Glenn had seen enough and made a call to the bullpen in the form of Tyrod Taylor, who managed to connect on 10 of his 22 throws and throw two interceptions.
Glenn, who explained postgame why he's been sticking with Fields, now has new data to consider as he attempts to figure out the best path forward under center for the Jets. Asked today about who will start at QB for the Jets in Week 8 vs. the Bengals, Glenn had this to say:
"I want to continue to look at, again, it's early on Monday. There's a lot of thought that goes in that. For me personally, and then being able to get with the staff. And then just being able to ask other coaches that have been in the situation how they handled that."
Glenn added that he is not running away from the question but instead ensuring that he makes the right decision.
This is definitely not the way he hoped his rookie head coaching campaign would be going, nor is it the type of quarterback play the Jets expected to see coming off the Aaron Rodgers era—which had its own unsatisfying stretches.