Aaron Rodgers Appears to Double Down on Subtle Jab at Jets Ownership
The New York Jets have gone through some big changes this season after the ownership group led by Woody Johnson fired coach Robert Saleh in early October and then fired general manager Joe Douglas in mid-November.
While making an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers explained why he thinks a team's ownership needs to hire the right coach and general manager and give them the ownership's full support for the playmakers to do what they need to. He cited the Detroit Lions' support of coach Dan Campbell as an example of this.
Rodgers was asked further about this line of thinking during his Wednesday press conference. The 41-year-old was asked if he believes the Jets ownership has been publicly supportive of coaching and general managers. Rodgers fired back.
"Is that a rhetorical question?" Rodgers said, via The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt. "I cited an example I've seen. There were other examples in Green Bay, both for and maybe not as for whoever was in charge. But I think it's an important part of ownership to hire the right guys, set the vision and support them when the outside world is trying to tear them down."
The conversation continued, ending with Rodgers asking the media if they think there's been "public" and "supportive" comments. When the room answered "not really" back, Rodgers said "Yea, there's your answer."
It was quite the jab taken towards Woody Johnson and the Jets ownership.
The Jets have gone 1–6 under interim coach Jeff Ulbrich and haven't won a game since interim general manager Phil Savage stepped into his role a couple of weeks ago. There will surely be some big changes to consider making this offseason in the Jets organization.