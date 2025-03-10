Ben Roethlisberger Jokes About Coming Out of Retirement After Steelers Add DK Metcalf
The Pittsburgh Steelers made a major addition to their offense on Sunday, agreeing to a trade with the Seattle Seahawks to acquire star wide receiver DK Metcalf.
After hearing about the deal, former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger took to social media with a video in which he voiced his excitement about Pittsburgh's new and improved wide receivers room. Roethlisberger was fired up, and he jokingly floated the idea of coming out of retirement in order to play with Metcalf.
"Coach T, are you kidding me? DK Metcalf on one side, [George Pickens] on the other? [Pat Freiermuth] working the middle? I might need to throw my hat in the ring. If you're looking for a guy, I might still have a couple throws in me!" Roethlisberger said while wearing his old Steelers No. 7 helmet.
Roethlisberger, who recently turned 43, hasn't played in the NFL since 2021, but it seems the allure of playing with such a talented group of receiving weapons may have him thinking about a return to the league. And as it stands, Pittsburgh doesn't have a quarterback locked in for 2025, with both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields set to hit free agency.
While a return to the field doesn't seem realistic for Roethlisberger, he's clearly fired up about the upcoming campaign after Sunday's blockbuster trade.