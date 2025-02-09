Report: Jets Inform Aaron Rodgers They Plan to Part Ways Ahead of 2025 Season
As the New York Jets enter a new era under head coach Aaron Glenn and GM Darren Mougey, the team has reportedly come to a decision on the Aaron Rodgers front.
Amidst questions about whether Rodgers will even play in 2025, Jay Glazer reported for Fox Sports on Sunday that the Jets will be moving on from the future Hall of Fame quarterback for the upcoming season. SI's Albert Breer confirmed the report shortly thereafter.
"I have learned that Aaron Rodgers flew back to New Jersey this week to meet with the Jets about his future," Glazer said on Fox's Super Bowl LIX pregame show. "He met with the team head coach and the GM only to be told that they want to move on from him."
Glazer goes on to state the potential ripple effects of this plan—if Rodgers does return (which is no guarantee), will the Jets trade him or cut him outright? The quarterback has one year remaining on his $112 million extension with the Jets and has a cap hit of $23.5 million for the 2025 season. And while Rodgers was far from his best last year as he came back from his Achilles tear in 2022 there would still be teams interested in seeing what the 41-year-old has left in the tank.
It now seems, regardless of whether he chooses to retire, Rodgers' time with the Jets is over. What a disappointment it was.