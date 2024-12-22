Aaron Rodgers Had Blunt Message About Jets Teammates Who Are ‘Ready to Get Out’
Aaron Rodgers wants his teammates to be focused over the final two weeks of the 2024 NFL season.
After the New York Jets fell to the Los Angeles Rams 19-9, Rodgers met with the media and had a message for anyone on the team who is checked out because the Jets are 4-11.
"The reality of the situation is what it is, but your perspective is something you can change every single day, so what you're focusing on is the most important thing now," Rodgers said. "It's not to change the reality of the situation, being 4-11, out of the playoffs going into an unknown offseason but you've got to figure out what it means to be a professional and I think that's an important part of building culture."
He continued, "The last two weeks we can really see who's on board moving forward and who is ready to get out."
The Jets have struggled mightily this season and have seen head coach Robert Salah and general manager Joe Douglas fired already. Big changes are likely coming in the offseason and Rodgers's status with the franchise might be one of them.
Through 15 games, Rodgers has completed 62.8% of his passes and thrown for 3,511 yards, with 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions. But it hasn't been enough to carry the Jets to victories consistently.