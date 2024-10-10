Aaron Rodgers Has Blunt Response to Robert Saleh Firing, Nathaniel Hackett Demotion
Aaron Rodgers is putting the mess the New York Jets are in on himself.
On Thursday, when asked about the firing of head coach Robert Saleh and the demotion of offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, Rodgers took the blame. The four-time NFL MVP said, "I play better and this doesn't happen."
That is objectively true.
Rodgers has struggled so far in 2024, as has the entire Jets offense during their 2-3 start. The 40-year-old quarterback has only completed 61% of his passes for 1,093 yards, with seven touchdowns and four interceptions. His passer rating of 81.6 would be a career low for a full season and his QBR of 49.1 ranks 21st in the league.
As a team, the Jets currently rank 27th in total offense at 286.6 yards per game. Additionally, they are 19th in passing offense (206.2 yards per game), and dead last in rushing offense (80.4 yards per game).
Things are bad in New York and Rodgers is putting the blame on himself.