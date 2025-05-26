Aaron Rodgers Bluntly Shot Down Fan’s Question About Joining QB-Needy NFC Team
Aaron Rodgers continues to leave everyone wondering if his NFL career is over, or if he'll return again in 2025 with a new team.
While all signs point to the Pittsburgh Steelers as being the only possible fit for the 41-year-old future Hall of Famer, one fan over the weekend asked Rodgers if he'd ever want to join a different team that needs help at QB—the New Orleans Saints.
"Would you ever consider playing for the Saints and making us great again?," the fan asked at a live taping of the Ya Neva Know podcast.
"No," Rodgers said bluntly. "That's the answer. No. I've played there a couple of times but no. The answer is no. I'm too old, I don't want to live in Louisiana. Sorry."
Here's that moment:
The Saints need a lot of help at quarterback now that Derek Carr is retired. But it doesn't look like Rodgers will be the one to try to save them.