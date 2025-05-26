SI

Aaron Rodgers Bluntly Shot Down Fan’s Question About Joining QB-Needy NFC Team

Andy Nesbitt

Aaron Rodgers doesn't want to play for the Saints.
Aaron Rodgers continues to leave everyone wondering if his NFL career is over, or if he'll return again in 2025 with a new team.

While all signs point to the Pittsburgh Steelers as being the only possible fit for the 41-year-old future Hall of Famer, one fan over the weekend asked Rodgers if he'd ever want to join a different team that needs help at QB—the New Orleans Saints.

"Would you ever consider playing for the Saints and making us great again?," the fan asked at a live taping of the Ya Neva Know podcast.

"No," Rodgers said bluntly. "That's the answer. No. I've played there a couple of times but no. The answer is no. I'm too old, I don't want to live in Louisiana. Sorry."

Here's that moment:

The Saints need a lot of help at quarterback now that Derek Carr is retired. But it doesn't look like Rodgers will be the one to try to save them.

