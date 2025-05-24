Aaron Rodgers Has Steelers Fans Hooked With Latest Cryptic Line on His NFL Future
The man, the myth and the legend of Aaron Rodgers continues to grow this offseason with the veteran free agent still yet to make a decision on where he'll play in the NFL, if at all.
Rodgers' highly anticipated appearance on Pat McAfee last month amounted to a whole lot of nothing, as did his recent unnecessarily long interview with Joe Rogan. The former New York Jets quarterback may have dropped his biggest hint on his NFL future at—out of all places—a public Q&A session in Austin hosted by his friend, rapper Mike Stud, over the weekend.
During the event, Rodgers was asked by a young fan whether he would ever consider playing for the Bears.
"No, but I believe there's a team that might play in Chicago this year, on a road trip," Rodgers said with his usual wry smile.
"Are you speaking in code?" someone asked Rodgers.
He declined to answer that and continued, "I love Chicago, though, way more than they love me."
A popular Steelers fan account on X, "PickensBurgh" (named before the trade, obviously), caught wind of Rodgers's comments and immediately drew a premature conclusion: Rodgers is heading to Pittsburgh.
If you haven't figured it out yet, the Steelers are scheduled to play in Chicago this season on Nov. 23.
One could do a deep dive and analyze the rest of the potentially QB-needy NFL teams planning to play the Bears on the road in 2025, but we're not biting. Rodgers's next team will stay an enigma just like the quarterback himself.