Aaron Rodgers Seemed to Call Out Jets Coaches Over Key Move in Loss to Colts
Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets had their disaster of a season continue with another ugly loss on Sunday, as they fell at home to the Indianapolis Colts, 28-27.
Rodgers gave the Jets an seven-point lead early in the fourth quarter when he hit Kenny Yeboah for an 11-yard TD. The QB said after the game that he thought the Jets were going to go for two points to try to take a nine-point lead and was surprised when the coaches ran out the kicking team to take an eight-point lead.
Rodgers seemed to call out the coaches with this passive-aggressive quote:
"The reason I was thinking (they were going for two) is because we had a conversation on the sideline about it and I was under the impression the decision was before the drive, we were going to go for two," Rodgers said. "Then something changed in the meantime. The hardest part, and we know it, we’ve had a delay of game on a two-point, is to get everybody back. So I just assumed two and looked over and couldn’t really tell, looked like they were holding up one. I was a little confused because I thought we talked about going for two."
Going for two there would have been the smart move for the Jets, and Rodgers has every reason to be frustrated with how the decision changed after they scored. But he probably could have kept some of that to himself.
If anything, this all shows just how much of a mess the Jets continue to be.