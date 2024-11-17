Aaron Rodgers Makes Special NFL History Despite Jets’ Pitiful Start vs. Colts
There was not much to like from the New York Jets’ opening half against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, with the Jets entering the locker room trailing the Colts, 13-7.
The Jets failed to get a first down in their first five series—the last time that happened was nearly two decades ago against the New York Patriots in 2005. Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers went 9-of-13 for 76 yards and one touchdown through two quarters and has visibly struggled to connect with top receivers Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams.
As New York continues to lament its offensive woes, Rodgers does have one silver lining to hold onto after an ugly first half.
Late in the second quarter, Rodgers passed Hall-of-Fame quarterback Dan Marino on the NFL’s all-time passing ladder for the eighth-most passing yards in league history. Rodgers entered the game needing just 49 yards to eclipse Marino’s total of 61,361 yards.
Here's the play where Rodgers made history:
The Jets (3-7) are rightfully looking at Sunday’s game as a win-or-die matchup for their playoff chances. There may be hope for them yet, as Rodgers led the Jets to a go-ahead score at the start of the third quarter to put New York ahead 14-13.