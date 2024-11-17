SI

Aaron Rodgers Ripped for Rookie Move on Brutal Final Play in Jets' Loss to Colts

This was not a good look for Aaron Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers was sacked on the final play of the Jets' loss on Sunday.
The nightmare season for Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets hit yet another new low on Sunday when they coughed up a late lead and lost at home to the Indianapolis Colts, 28-27. The Jets are now 3-8 on the year and have lost seven of their last eight games.

Rodgers and the Jets' offense had a chance in the final seconds to try to at least get in field goal range, but the Colts put an end to the game with a sack of Rodgers on a third-and-seven on their own 33-yard line.

The final play was an awful one for Rodgers, who should have done everything in his power to avoid taking a sack. The Jets didn't have a time out, so just throwing the ball away would have at least given them one last attempt to try to pull off a miracle.

Here's that play:

Fans crushed Rodgers for that:

