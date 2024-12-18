Aaron Rodgers Gives Candid Thoughts on Kirk Cousins's Future in NFL
Kirk Cousins's return from the Achilles injury he suffered in 2023 has not gone smoothly. After starting the 2024 campaign on somewhat solid footing, the Atlanta Falcons' $180 million quarterback's production took a dramatic nosedive over his last five games and the organization is taking the drastic action of replacing him with rookie Michael Penix Jr.
What the future holds for Cousins is unclear. If there's any good news for the Falcons it's that they won't have to make a decision on 2025 for many months and there's a chance Cousins gets a lot healthier over the offseason. Not all injuries are created equal and the ability to rebound from them depends on a myriad of factors. Still, there might be some value in considering Aaron Rodgers's take on the situation—seeing as how he's about to wrap up his first season returning from a similar injury.
Rodgers has played better as the year has gone on and shared on Wednesday that he thinks that may be the case with Cousins as well.
Cousins is 36 years old, five years Rodgers's junior. Again, this is all purely speculation at this point. But Atlanta is understandably looking for some silver linings in a sky full of dark clouds and this perhaps qualifies.