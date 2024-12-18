Jeff Saturday Has Never Seen a Player Fall Off a Cliff Like Kirk Cousins
The Atlanta Falcons have officially pulled the plug on the Kirk Cousins Experience, benching their $180 million quarterback in favor of rookie Micheal Penix Jr. as the team tries to make the playoffs. It is on one hand a shocking development. But there were certainly signs something could be off, beginning with the franchise's unusual decision to spend the No. 9 overall draft pick on Penix and Cousins's abominable play has looked more like the new normal and not a blip.
At 7-7 the Falcons have plenty left to play for and they apparently believe that Penix gives them the better chance to win. Discussing the move on Get Up, an expert panel agreed that it's a move that could save Atlanta's season.
And former NFL center Jeff Saturday added some context to what is happening with Cousins.
“I can honestly say, I don’t know, and this is no joke," Saturday said. "I’ve played 14 years. I’ve watched football my entire life. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a player fall off a cliff… the first nine games to what he’s done in these past five? Honestly. I’ve never seen tank this bad. And he looks dejected. He looks confused. Which you would not think about a guy who’s played… he looks like he has no confidence in anything. I mean it’s like the last shot out of a Roman candle."
"He looks like he has a string attached to him and he wants to pull it back as soon as he throws it," the analyst continued. "I’ve never seen Kirk Cousins look this way. I think he left Raheem Morris no other option."
Making a move like this is obviously not the preferred course of action. Atlanta wants Penix to play well but if he does then, well, what happens to Cousins and his enormous contract? Yet when you hear someone with as much football experience as Saturday say that a decline like this is unprecedented, what else is left to do?