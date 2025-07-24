Aaron Rodgers Outlines Expectations for Steelers in 2025 After First Day of Camp
The Pittsburgh Steelers opened up training camp on Thursday, and Aaron Rodgers was present as he took the field with his new teammates.
Despite making an early mistake, throwing an interception on his first pass of the team session, Rodgers expressed confidence about the team when speaking to reporters Thursday, suggesting the team has the makeup of a true Super Bowl contender.
Rodgers shared his belief that in any given season there are usually anywhere from six to eight, or 10 to 12 teams that could realistically win a Super Bowl. He said he believes the Steelers, at least on paper, belong among those teams, via Brian Batko of Post-Gazette Sports Now.
Of course, there will be much to improve upon if Pittsburgh is really hoping to be Super Bowl contenders. The Steelers also haven't won a playoff game since Jan. 2017, so that drought will need to end in order for Pittsburgh's Super Bowl hopes to be worthwhile. The team has to develop serious rapport, and quickly, with new faces taking over at various positions. In addition to Rodgers, the Steelers welcomed the likes of DK Metcalf, Jonnu Smith and Jalen Ramsey among other new faces in the offseason.
If they can get into a rhythm quickly, Rodgers sees no reason the talent on this roster isn't capable of being one of the best teams in the NFL. Given he agreed to spend what could be his final NFL season in Pittsburgh, he's certainly hopeful they'll be able to make a deep playoff run and give himself a chance at one last ring before retirement.