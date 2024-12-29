SI

Frustrated Aaron Rodgers Appeared Agitated During Failed Jets Drive

Aaron Rodgers was not happy with the final plays of a failed Jets drive against Buffalo.

Stephen Douglas

Aaron Rodgers reacts to another Jets drive ending without points.
Aaron Rodgers reacts to another Jets drive ending without points. / @TrainIsland
In this story:

The New York Jets saw their opening drive against the Buffalo Bills come to an end after the team failed to convert on fourth and one at the Buffalo 24-yard line. Aaron Rodgers clearly did not appreciate the result, as he raised he looked at the Jets' sideline and threw up his arms as Braelon Allen ran into the line and was tackled short of making a first down.

There's no way to tell if Rodgers had a problem with the actual play call (running out of shotgun on short yardage) or the result, but it's just the latest bit of bad body language from the quarterback. And you only have to go back one play before that to see more.

On third down Rodgers scrambled out of the pocket and threw an incomplete pass to Kenny Yeboah. The Jets tight end was wide open inside the ten and Rodgers hit him in the feet. Rodgers was visibly agitated and appeared to be yelling at someone as everyone headed back to the huddle for the doomed fourth down play.

The Jets trailed 7-0 at the end of the quarter.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/NFL