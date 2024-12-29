Frustrated Aaron Rodgers Appeared Agitated During Failed Jets Drive
The New York Jets saw their opening drive against the Buffalo Bills come to an end after the team failed to convert on fourth and one at the Buffalo 24-yard line. Aaron Rodgers clearly did not appreciate the result, as he raised he looked at the Jets' sideline and threw up his arms as Braelon Allen ran into the line and was tackled short of making a first down.
There's no way to tell if Rodgers had a problem with the actual play call (running out of shotgun on short yardage) or the result, but it's just the latest bit of bad body language from the quarterback. And you only have to go back one play before that to see more.
On third down Rodgers scrambled out of the pocket and threw an incomplete pass to Kenny Yeboah. The Jets tight end was wide open inside the ten and Rodgers hit him in the feet. Rodgers was visibly agitated and appeared to be yelling at someone as everyone headed back to the huddle for the doomed fourth down play.
The Jets trailed 7-0 at the end of the quarter.