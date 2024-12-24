Aaron Rodgers Had Blunt One-Word Response When Asked if He's Discussed Jets Future
The end of a miserable 2024 is merely two games away for the New York Jets. Then change is coming; that is for certain. The question is how much change, and especially how much change (if any) will occur at the quarterback position.
The Jets need to find a new head coach and general manager to lead the franchise after firing Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas halfway through a disastrous campaign that has them sitting at 4-11 at Christmas. As Aaron Rodgers and the Jets' offense continues to struggle it's become worthwhile to wonder if Rodgers is the quarterback the new decision-makers will want in place for next season and beyond.
For his part, Rodgers has openly stated on numerous occasions that he understands the business side of things and that he may not be in Jets green next season (if he decides to play at all). However, when asked directly on Tuesday if he'd spoken to owner Woody Johnson about his future with the franchise, Rodgers offered a blunt one-word answer.
"No."
It perhaps shouldn't be too much of a surprise. This season has been such a public dumpster fire for New York that it would probably be best to refrain from discussing what's next until the dust settles. On the other hand, one might figure Johnson would be inclined to tell Rodgers if he wanted him back under center under any circumstances in 2025— especially in light of recent reports that Johnson is quite involved in the decision-making of the franchise.
Much can change over the final two weeks of the NFL season; what unfolds with Rodgers and the Jets will be worth watching.