Aaron Rodgers Contract Details With Steelers Released
Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers informed the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this week that he would be signing with the team and would report to minicamp.
Now we know the details of Rodgers's agreement to play for the Steelers this fall.
It will be a one-year deal with Rodgers worth $13.65 million. The contract includes $10 million guaranteed and has a maximum value of $19.5 million. There are $5.85 million worth of playtime and team performance incentives, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Rodgers has spent the last two seasons with the New York Jets. His first season ended after one possession of the regular season due to a torn Achilles. The second season for Rodgers resulted in the former league MVP completing 63.0% of his passes for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns to 11 interceptions.
The Jets went 5-12.