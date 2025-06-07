SI

Aaron Rodgers Contract Details With Steelers Released

We now know the details of Rodgers's contract in Pittsburgh.

Mike McDaniel

Aaron Rodgers signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency.
Aaron Rodgers signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers informed the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this week that he would be signing with the team and would report to minicamp.

Now we know the details of Rodgers's agreement to play for the Steelers this fall.

It will be a one-year deal with Rodgers worth $13.65 million. The contract includes $10 million guaranteed and has a maximum value of $19.5 million. There are $5.85 million worth of playtime and team performance incentives, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Rodgers has spent the last two seasons with the New York Jets. His first season ended after one possession of the regular season due to a torn Achilles. The second season for Rodgers resulted in the former league MVP completing 63.0% of his passes for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns to 11 interceptions.

The Jets went 5-12.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL