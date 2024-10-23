Aaron Rodgers Calls Davante Adams's Speech to Jets the 'Realest' He's Heard in NFL Career
Davante Adams is the newest member of the New York Jets, but he's wasted no time making his voice heard in the team's locker room. His latest speech seems to have garnered significant appreciation from close friend and Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Rodgers had some massive praise for Adams's locker room address, which the star wide receiver gave after New York's humbling 37–15 loss to the Russell Wilson-led Pittsburgh Steelers.
"I thought it was the realest speech I'd heard in a locker room in the last 20 years," said Rodgers, via Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.
Rodgers didn't reveal the details of Adams's speech, but it clearly resonated with the veteran quarterback.
Adams made his Jets debut on Sunday in Pittsburgh. He recorded three catches for 30 yards while being targeted nine times during his reunion with Rodgers. Although his performance on the field was somewhat underwhelming, Rodgers indicated that his postgame address was anything but.
New York sits at 2-5, though the team is determined to bounce back and sneak into the playoffs. The Jets have a must-win matchup against the rival New England Patriots looming in Week 8.