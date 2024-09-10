Aaron Rodgers Details How His Achilles Felt During Jets Season Debut on Monday
New York Jets fans held their breath during Monday night's game against the San Francisco 49ers since Aaron Rodgers's unfortunate Achilles tear happened on the first drive of last year's first game.
But, Rodgers proved it's a whole new situation for him now as the 40-year-old quarterback said on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday that he felt good on the field, and doesn't feel any real Achilles pain the morning after.
"I actually felt good, and I really only took two shots," Rodgers said. "I felt like the pass protection was very nice all night, I didn't have to do a whole lot. ... I feel like I'm gonna keep getting more comfortable out there, meaning the more I play, the more potential for scrambles could happen with each game where I get even more confident and really letting loose. I feel 100%, but maybe I can do a little bit more every single week."
This is great news for Jets fans as Rodgers feels healthy starting his 20th NFL season. Rodgers finished the game by completing 13 of 21 passes for 167 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He was sacked once, too.
The Jets will look to capture their first win of the season on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.